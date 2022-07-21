IG Group beats profit estimates as market volatility boosts trading

Online trading platform IG Group reported a slightly higher-than-expected annual profit on Thursday, as investors adjusted their portfolios amid a spike in market volatility due to the Ukraine crisis.

The British firm, which also saw a rise in its total number of active clients, said net trading revenue rose 16% to 972.3 million pounds ($1.17 billion) for the year ended May 31.

IG, created by spread-betting pioneer Stuart Wheeler in 1974 to allow people to bet on the price of gold, also launched a share buyback of 150 million pounds.

The London-listed firm saw its profit before tax increase to 477 million pounds for the year ended May 31, compared with 476 million pounds according to a company compiled consensus.

