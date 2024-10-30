News & Insights

Stocks

IG Group Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

October 30, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has appointed Clifford Abrahams as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 16, 2024. Abrahams, who brings a wealth of experience from previous roles at Virgin Money UK and ABN AMRO Bank, is set to play a pivotal role in IG’s growth strategy. The company, known for its online trading platforms, is poised for expansion in large, fragmented markets.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.