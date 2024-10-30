IG Group Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has appointed Clifford Abrahams as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 16, 2024. Abrahams, who brings a wealth of experience from previous roles at Virgin Money UK and ABN AMRO Bank, is set to play a pivotal role in IG’s growth strategy. The company, known for its online trading platforms, is poised for expansion in large, fragmented markets.

