IG Group annual profit rises 52% on strong client activity

July 23 (Reuters) - Online trading firm IG Group Holdings IGG.L reported an annual profit on Thursday that jumped more than 52%, helped by increased client activity as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled market volatility.

The company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, posted pretax profit of 295.9 million pounds ($377.15 million) for the 12 months ended May 31.

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

