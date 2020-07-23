IG Group annual profit rises 52% on strong client activity

Online trading firm IG Group Holdings reported an annual profit on Thursday that jumped more than 52%, helped by increased client activity as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled market volatility.

The company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, posted pretax profit of 295.9 million pounds ($377.15 million) for the 12 months ended May 31.

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

