IFS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.93, changing hands as low as $26.30 per share. Intercorp Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.2345 per share, with $35.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.50.

