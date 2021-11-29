IFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as high as $26.95 per share. Intercorp Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.67 per share, with $35.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.33.

