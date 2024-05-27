IFS Capital Ltd. Holds 37th AGM Successfully

IFS Capital Ltd. (SG:I49) has released an update.

IFS Capital Ltd. successfully conducted its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a quorum present, led by Chairman Lim Hua Min and attended by directors, auditors, and shareholders. The meeting, which took place on April 29, 2024, at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore, was initiated with a warm welcome from the Chairman and proceeded smoothly with the agenda as shareholders were notified in advance.

