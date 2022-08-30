IFRA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IFRA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IFRA ETF (Symbol: IFRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.01, changing hands as low as $36.87 per share. IFRA shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.5175 per share, with $40.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.87.

