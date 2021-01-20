IFR SNAPSHOT - US IG primary slows down for Inauguration Day

By John J. Doran

NEW YORK, January 20 (IFR) - The US IG primary slowed its pace on Wednesday as the transition of power gets underway in Washington, DC.

And investors are taking note of the high Triple C issuance going in the HY primary.

The ECM arena was brimming last night with a flood of follow-on offerings.

It was a busy Tuesday for the US corporate primaries, with the IG arena seeing six deals priced totaling US$8.41bn and the HY sector raising US$8.965bn across 10 deals, according to IFR data. The average new issue concession increased to 4.8bp from 4.1bp last week, while the average break performance improved to 4.9bp tighter from 3.9bp, according to Bank of America.

The average IG bond spread remained unchanged at 99bp on Tuesday and the HY spread edged in 2bp to 371bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

HIGH GRADE

Goldman Sachs is leading the US high-grade primary Wednesday with a three-part deal as US banks hit the market post earnings.

The US bank, rated A3/BBB+/A, is offering investors an 11-year non-call 10 fixed rate bond as well as two-year non-call one fixed and floating rate notes.

Goldman Sachs was active in the last two months of 2020 pricing US$5.5bn across three separate transactions and five different tranches.

Yet, Goldman Sachs was one of the lowest volume bank issuers in the high-grade market last year pricing just US$11.36bn compared with US$30bn and more from some of its money-center bank peers, according to IFR data.

The issuance comes after Goldman Sachs beat earnings estimates by a wide margin, largely driven by a surge in investment banking revenue - particularly a 195% jump in equity underwriting year over year.

Morgan Stanley is also in the market with a three-part offering.

The deals follow on from Wells Fargo's successful US$3.51bn rate-reset preferred debut on Tuesday, which tightened well through price progression and garnered a US$9.1bn order book.

Several issuers are sitting on the sidelines as many tune in to inauguration day, but there are two overnight deals, one from Russian gas company Gazprom and the other from energy company Korea Southern Power, both expected to price later today. And Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund LP set price talk on a US$400m 144A for life 5-year NCL senior note.

HIGH YIELD

Demand for high-yielding credit is allowing plenty of Triple C and energy related companies to raise cash in the junk bond market.

Successful Triple C bond offerings from Uniti Group, Park River Holdings and Community Health Systems were among the 10 deals that priced on Tuesday for a combined US$8.965bn. All three were able to bring pricing inside talk, with Community Health upsizing its note to US$1.775bn from US$750m and Uniti Group upsizing to US$1.11bn from US$750m.

Strong investor demand - even with average yields hovering close to all time lows - allowed all but one of the 10 deals to price inside the tight end of price talk.

More Triple C supply is on the way today.

Truck accessories company Truck Hero is set to price a Caa2/CCC rated eight-year non-call three senior unsecured to fund its acquisition by L Catterton. Leads have boosted the deal to US$600m from US$550m, with the additional proceeds being used to reduce the size of the equity check from sponsors. Price talk is 6.25%-6.50%.

Chemical company INEOS Quattro wraps up a cross-border roadshow for a €1.2bn equivalent bond offering today.

Barclays also announced a US$400m holdco PIK toggle note for BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, as part of the financing for fund Bain Capital Private Equity's acquisition of building material company US LBM. Proceeds from the six-year non-call two deal will be used to return capital to shareholders. Pricing is expected Thursday.

Despite Tuesday's deluge of deals, average HY spreads tightened 2bp to 371bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BofA.

Four other issuers - Beasley, Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping, Colgate Energy and TechnipFMC - remain in the pipeline for pricing later in the week.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

The structured finance market could potentially see three hefty auto deals clear the market today as well as some aircraft ABS and agency CMBS.

Mercedes-Benz has launched a US$1.273bn prime auto lease ABS, MBALT 2021-A, upsizing the notes from US$1.026bn.

More auto ABS supply is expected to follow with Ford setting guidance levels on a US$1.403bn prime lease ABS on Tuesday and CarMax also setting guidance levels on a US$1.2bn prime auto loan ABS.

Castlelake has set guidance on a US$594.842m aircraft deal, with a four-year note indicated at 3.50%.

Freddie Mac is also at guidance level on a US$1bn multifamily K-series note, FREMF SPC K-97, being led by JP Morgan and Barclays.

Fannie Mae meanwhile announced a new US$314.78m GeMS Series 2021-M1S led by Morgan Stanley, which consists of multifamily properties in California, Florida and Texas that provide affordable housing that meet the agency's "social bond" criteria established in a sustainability bond framework in November 2020. Morgan Stanley expects to price the deal this week.

LATAM

Sovereign activity continues in the primary market with two issuers stepping forth with dollar bond deals this morning.

Panama is in the primary market with a new tap of its outstanding 2.252% 2032s and 3.870% of its 2060s. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general budgetary purposes.

Leads Morgan Stanley and BBVA have set initial price thoughts at Treasuries plus 140bp area and Treasuries plus 180bp area on the 2032 and 2060s respectively.

Paraguay is also selling a new 12-year bond and a tap of its outstanding 5.4% 2050 bond.

Leads Citi, Itau, and Santander have set initial price talk at at 200bp over Treasuries and 255bp over Treasuries on the 12-year and tap respectively.

EQUITIES

The US ECM floodgates reopened last night as banks brought a barrage of follow-ons while investors remain eager to put new money to work.

Returning for the second time since last June’s IPO and with its share price up 80%-plus since then, decking maker Azek launched last night’s biggest follow-on via the two-day marketed sale of 17.5m shares worth US$740m at Tuesday’s closing price of US$42.25.

Sponsors Ares Management and Ontario Teachers plan to cut their combined stake to 19.7% from a little more than one quarter previously.

Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are leading the offering.

Having more than doubled in price since its IPO four months ago, Corsair Gaming returned with a circa-US$280m first-time follow-on.

Selling shareholders led by sponsor EagleTree Partners are selling 7.5m shares in the maker of professional grade hardware for e-gamers. Ahead of the launch, Corsair shares closed at US$37.73, up 122% from its US$17 IPO price. Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are leading the offering, which comes well inside the 180-day lockup period.

Lithium Americas raised US$350m from an upsized overnight stock sale, a move that followed federal permitting on Friday of its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada and comes amid bullish calls on prices of the metal due to EV-related demand.

After its stock price surged 30% in Monday’s session, the NYSE/TSX-listed lithium miner sold 15.9m shares at US$22.00 or an 18% discount to last sale. Canaccord Genuity, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI and Stifel led the offering, which was increased in size from US$250m at launch.

Coming in the wake of last week's 39th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, at least 13 biotechs have already brought stock sales this week.

Four have already priced including overnight offerings from Aclaris Therapeutics (US$96m), Bionano Genomics (US$200m) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (US$75.6m) along with a one-day marketed follow-on from TCR2 Therapeutics (US$140m).

This will be followed by offerings tonight from Athira Pharma (US$106m), Chimerix (US$75m), CytomX Therapeutics (US$75m), Cryoport (US$200m), Dyne Therapeutics (US$157m) and Editas Medicines (US$252m) and Merus (US$60m), along with Passage Bio (US$203m) on Thursday.

Special purpose acquisition companies continue to price IPOs at a torrid pace, including six last night.

Gores Metropoulos II raised US$400m in last night’s largest SPAC IPO.

Deutsche Bank and Citigroup placed 40m units at US$10. Each unit comprises one common share and a one-fourth warrant for another whole share at US$11.50.

The SPAC reunites veteran dealmakers Dean Metropoulos and Alec Gores following the predecessor’s recent initial business combination with lidar technology specialist Luminar Technologies.

Last night’s SPAC issuance also included deals from FoxWayne Enterprises (US$50m), Legato Merger (US$205m), Oyster Enterprise Acquisition (US$200m), Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (US$275m) and TPZ Strategies Acquisition (US$250m).

(Writing by Jack Doran; Reporting by IFR staff; Editing by David Bell)

