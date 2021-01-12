IFR SNAPSHOT - IG rolls another five, HY sees one deal today

NEW YORK, January 12 (IFR) - The IG primary is moving at a measured pace, with five offering on sale today, while HY is looking at just one offering.

Over in sovereigns, Mexico is eyeing a euro deal this week, while Colombia is expected in the US dollar primary today with a tap and a new bond offering.

Equities remain a busy place, with offerings and follow-ons driving activity.

On Monday five IG deals were priced totaling US$5.4bn, pushing monthly volume to US$60.25bn, according to IFR data. The average new issue concession improved to 0.8bp on Monday from 5.5bp last week, while the average break performance remained solid at 2.0bp tighter on Monday versus 2.6bps tighter last week, Bank of America said in a report.

The average IG bond spread moved in 1bp to 101bp on Monday, while the HY spread edged out 6bp to 382bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

HIGH GRADE

The US high grade primary is slowing ahead of fourth quarter earnings reports that kick off on Friday, with five borrowers announcing deals Tuesday.

Tuesday's deals include a seven-year funding agreement-backed note from insurance company Pacific Life Global Funding, rated A1/AA-/AA-, that is starting at initial price thoughts of 80bp over Treasuries.

The deal is the latest in a line of FA-backed notes from insurance companies including New York Life Global Funding, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, which priced a US$900m five-year at 37bp over Treasuries and drew US$1.4bn in demand on Monday.

Last week, three other borrowers priced notes in the FA-backed format including retirement services company Athene and two debut deals from Northwestern Mutual Life and Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Other issuers on Tuesday include French bank BPCE SA, Mexican retailer Nueva Elektra del Milenio and aircraft lessors Aviation Capital Group and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

HIGH YIELD

Vector Group is the only issuer expected to price a deal in the high-yield primary today, with three other borrowers expected later in the week.

The tobacco and real estate holding company has set price talk at 5.75%-6.00% on a new eight-year non-call three senior note, with books due to close at 12pm New York time.

Mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Capital announced a US$500m senior note due 2026 that is expected to price Wednesday. Up to 50% of the proceeds will be used to finance a distribution to owners, ahead of a planned IPO.

CrowdStrike, a fast growing cloud-based cybersecurity firm, is also expected to price a US$750m eight-year non-call three senior unsecured on Wednesday.

Legends Hospitality, an event hospitality and merchandising company formed in 2008 by affiliates of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees, is looking to refinance its debt with a new US$350m five-year non-call two senior secured note that is expected to price on Friday. The company announced earlier today an agreement to receive a majority investment from investment firm Silver Lake.

Strong investor demand is on show in the primary with eight issuers raising US$6.635bn on Monday, though average high-yield bond spreads widened 6bp on the day to 382bp over Treasuries.

“On the margins there is less attraction to the asset class with spreads below 400bp than there was, but nobody seems particularly concerned yet,” said Peter Schwab, portfolio manager at Pax World.

Elsewhere, CreditSights analysts said in a report Tuesday they expect cash and sales software company NCR Corp would need around US$1.4bn of new debt issuance to fund its US$1.7bn bid for Cardtronics, though no agreement has yet been made.

Propane supplier Ferrellgas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company has agreed a "pre-packaged" bankruptcy plan that will see around US$1.5bn of debt refinanced and raise over US$1bn of new capital, the company said.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

More auto ABS issuance are expected to price on Tuesday with Santander and General Motors leading the way.

Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, CarMax, DriveTime, Foursight Capital and American Credit Acceptance are preparing auto transactions in the coming days, according to 15G filings.

On Monday, Arivo and First Investors raised a combined US$424m from their sub-prime deals. The deals priced inside guidance on strong demand, bankers and investors said.

Bank of America analysts said higher-rated ABS spreads would broadly tighten as they offer better value relative to shorter-dated corporate bonds.

"We believe benchmark ABS continue to look attractive relative to corporates," they wrote in a research note on Friday. "We expect spreads for these ABS sectors to be relatively stable in 2021, although some variability within a relatively narrow range can be expected."

Beyond auto paper, Navient seeks to line a private student loan securitization, while Oak Street Real Estate plans to return another triple net lease transaction following its debut last year, 15G filings show.

Meanwhile, the CMBS sector is active with a US$695m industrial SASB from KKR and two multifamily deals from Freddie Mac set to price later this week.

LATAM

Activity in the LatAm primary continues to buzz with two issuers approaching investors with a pricings and several others in the pipeline with deals.

The Republic of Colombia is in the market on Tuesday. The country is offering a tap of its outstanding 3.125% 2031 bond and a selling a new 40-year note due in February 2061.

Initial price thoughts on the deal have been set at 2.95% area on the tap and at T+230bp area on the new note.

The country will use the funds toward buying back some of its short-dated debt and toward other general budgetary purposes.

Brazilian bank Itau is also out with a new Tier II sustainability bond. The deal, being led by BTG, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Itau, and JP Morgan, has an initial price in the low 4% area.

Other deals on the pipeline include Marfrig, Simpar, and Wom.

EQUITIES

Some of the US stock market’s highest-flying names are taking advantage of their heady valuations to sell stock early in the new year.

Zoom Video Communications this morning launched a US$1.5bn stock sale, the video conferencing platform’s first ECM deal since its US$864m Nasdaq IPO in April 2019.

One of the biggest winners from the remote working trend during Covid-19 (Zoom's revenues rose 300% to US$1.7bn in the first nine months of 2020), the stock rose to as high as US$588.84 in October (versus its US$36.00 IPO price) before pulling back to US$337.71 ahead of the all-primary offering of just 1.3% of the company.

JP Morgan is leading the offering. The proceeds will lift its cash balance to more than US$2.2bn and could be used for strategic investments.

In a similar vein, home insurtech Lemonade, last year’s second best-performing IPO, late Monday launched a circa-US$800m two-day marketed first follow-on that comes just a few weeks after the expiration of lock-ups for its early July IPO.

Lemonade, whose shares are up more than 500% since it went public, is selling 3m shares and insiders including VC backer General Catalyst are selling 1.5m shares.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co and Barclays are leading the offering.

The offering followed a 14% share price surge to US$183.26 in Monday’s session after the company’s COO and co-founder Shai Wininger attacked on Twitter the investing website Seeking Alpha over several recent negative articles he alleged were written by “random short-sellers". In another tweet early Tuesday, Wininger said he had removed his "rant" about negative posts.

Meanwhile, NYSE-listed Chinese EV maker Nio late Monday returned to ECM for the fourth time in seven months with a US$1.3bn two-tranche convertible bond, reminding investors of the huge capital appetite of the EV sector.

The deal, expected to price post-close Tuesday, comprises a US$650m five-year put three CB and a US$650m six-year put four CB, and both come with a US$100m greenshoe.

The five-year put three deal is marketed at a coupon of 0%–0.5% and a conversion premium of 45%–50%, while the six-year put four deal is marketed at a coupon of 0.5%–1% with the same conversion premium range.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and CICC are bookrunners.

Shares in Nio jumped 6.4% to US$62.70 on Monday, the stock having jumped more than 17-fold in the past year.

Though IPO launches have slowed this week in anticipation of the upcoming long weekend, German fashion e-commerce site Mytheresa early Tuesday launched an up to US$281.6m NYSE IPO for pricing January 20.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan lead a six-firm syndicate seeking to price the sale of 15.65m ADSs at US$16-$18, with proceeds earmarked to repay debt related to last year’s bankruptcy of former parent Neiman Marcus.

After accelerating pricing by one day, Motorsport Games pumped the brakes on an up to US$60m Nasdaq IPO to address a last-minute lawsuit filed in a Florida court yesterday against the Nascar video game maker’s CEO.

Motorsport Games disclosed the lawsuit this morning in an amended IPO filing. The suit claims that Motorsport Games CEO Dmitry Kozko breached his fiduciary duty by purchasing shares of a subsidiary at a discounted price.

The company says the claim is without merit but must give investors at least one day to process the disclosure.

Joint bookrunners Canaccord Genuity and The Benchmark Group now expect to price 3m shares at US$19-$20 apiece for pricing after tonight’s close.

The banks had accelerated pricing after increasing both the size and expected price range yesterday morning from 2.35m shares at $16-$18 in an amended filing.

(Writing by Jack Doran; Reporting by IFR staff; Editing by David Bell)

((jack.doran@refinitiv.com; 646-345-6302))