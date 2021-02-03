IFR SNAPSHOT - IG primary hosts five offerings, HY sees four deals; Alibaba starts marketing

By John J. Doran

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - The primary corporate bond markets continue to remain busy, with the IG sector expecting five issues today and the HY arena planning on four.

On Tuesday, four IG deals were priced totaling US$16bn, pushing weekly volume to US$39.15bn, according to IFR data. The average new issue concession increased to 35.7bp on Tuesday from 10.6bp on Monday, according to Bank of America, and this week's new issues are trading 2.2bp tighter on average from pricing.

Also on Tuesday, five HY issuers raised US$3.35bn, according to IFR.

The average IG bond spread edged in 1bp to 102bp on Tuesday and the HY spread moved in 8bp to 375bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

North American M&A announcement volume declined to $201bn in January from $302bn in December, according to BofA, and the pipeline value of announced deals with potential IG funding implications also edged down to $260bn currently from $270bn at the end of December.

HIGH GRADE

US high grade issuers have already priced nearly US$40bn in just two days this week driven by bonds for Apple, Altria and Boeing.

The volume has blown past earlier estimates of US$30bn for the full week and the flood of supply continues Wednesday with five new deals announced.

BP Capital Markets is tapping its 2.939% June 2051s with a benchmark sized deal, REIT Alexandria Real Estate Equities is out with a two-part trade, and consumer goods packaging manufacturer Silgan Holdings is shopping a US$500m five year.

Two overnight deals are also being shopped by Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation Pertamina and Indian Railway Finance.

Tech giant Alibaba is hosting investor calls today for a four-part US-dollar bond that is expected to total some US$5bn in size and could come to market as soon as Thursday.

The deal marks the tech conglomerate's first return to the US high-grade corporate bond market since pricing a US$7bn five-part bond back in 2017, according to IFR data.

The company is shopping tenors as long as 40 years and will include its first sustainability bond with proceeds going toward projects that match the company's green, social and sustainability bond principles.

HIGH YIELD

The high-yield market saw four new deals announced on Wednesday.

Two of those are expected to price today, from Nexeo Plastics and Citgo Petroleum, while two previously announced deals from Foundation Building Materials and Turning Point Brands are also expected to price.

Real estate investment trust Diversified Healthcare and Innophos Holdings announced deals for pricing on Thursday.

Innophos, a producer of ingredients for food and beverages, is offering a Caa1/CCC+ rated, US$175m five-year non-call two senior PIK Toggle note to fund a distribution to shareholders.

Five issuers raised US$3.35bn with Chesapeake Energy and Clear Channel both printing US$1bn deals.

Average high-yield spreads tightened 8bp on Tuesday to 375bp over Treasuries.

“We think spreads can tighten between now and year end but not dramatically – if we moved 30bp tighter from where we are now, that would be a lot of what is likely for the course of the year,” said Ken Monaghan, co-director of high-yield at Amundi Pioneer.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

US asset-backed securities supply is moving along on Wednesday as more companies pile into the sector to raise funds at historically tight spreads.

Sallie Mae showed guidance its US$2.68bn private student loan securitization, SMB 2021-Awith its US$455.05m A-PT2 note with a 4.37-year WAL talked at 65bp-70bp over swaps.

The InStar Group established price levels for its US$267.45m debut railcar lease deal, INSTAR 2021-1, for pricing later Wednesday. The US$238.5m Single A rated "A" tranche with a 5.95-year WAL is assessed at 180bp-190bp over swaps.

On Tuesday, five ABS issuers raised a sum of US$3.25bn, led by Toyota which upsized its SEC-registered prime auto loan offering, TAOT 2021-A, to US$1.621bn from US$1.250bn to meet robust investor demand.

Looking ahead, "Buy Now Pay Later" lender Affirm is returning with a US$500m point-of-sale consumer loan securitization, AFFIRM 2021-A, after making its ABS debut last July and pricing three deals altogether last year that raised US$893m.

The Barclays and Truist-led transaction will go on roadshow this week and set to price next week.

LATAM

It is a busy day for the LatAm primary with four deals announced in the international market on Wednesday.

Central American Bank for Economic Integration setinitial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 70bp area on a new benchmark 144A/Reg S five-year social bond.

Meanwhile Fonplata has priced a SFr200m 0.556% Sep 3 2026 bond at mid-swaps plus 105bp in the Swiss franc market, led by Credit Suissse.

Two other deals are expected to price on Wednesday including LatAm outsourcing company Atento, which is selling a new US dollar note at mid 8% area. The deal is being led by BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itau, and Morgan Stanley.

Brazilian waterway logistics company Hidrovias is also on deck with a new benchmark offering with initial price talk set at mid 5% area.

The operation led by Itau, JP Morgan, BofA, Morgan Stanley and Santander will comprise a 144A/Reg S US dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond with intermediate maturity.

EQUITIES

Taking advantage of its resurgent stock price, US Steel landed nearly US$700m last night from an upsized primary block sale of equity.

Sole books Morgan Stanley offloaded 42m shares, up from 40m shares at launch, at US$16.65, the bottom of the US$16.65-$17.25 range.

US Steel CFO Christine Breves last week indicated an equity deal was likely by pointing out that some of the steelmaker’s secured debt had equity clawback provisions.

US Steel is using proceeds from the equity sale to redeem 35% of its US$1.05bn principal 12% senior secured notes due 2025, freeing up senior borrowing capacity.

Canadian telecom Telus Corp scored a premium valuation for outsourcing unit Telus International (Cda) via an upsized US$925m NYSE/TSX IPO that priced at the top of the range overnight.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley,Barclays, Bank of America and CIBC World Markets placed 37m shares at US$25, the top of the US$23-$25 range and up from 33.3m shares at launch.

Two thirds of the offering comprised primary shares with the balance a secondary allotment from the parent and private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia.

Telus International shares will begin trading on both the NYSE and the TSX later this morning under the symbol “TIXT”.

Virtual events and webinar platform ON24 priced its NYSE IPO at the top of the range for proceeds of US$428m, benefiting from a less aggressive valuation than some other recent software offerings.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets priced the sale of 6.32m primary shares and 2.25m secondary shares at US$50, the top of the US$45-$50.

The strong momentum in US ECM prompted Blackstone-backed home healthcare services company Apria and New Mountain Capital-controlled healthcare payments company Signify Health to push ahead with their IPOs this morning.

Apria’s offering comprises the sale of 7.5m secondary shares by Blackstone at US$19-$21, leaving it with about two-thirds of the company.

A syndicate led by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JP Morgan and UBS expect to price the offering on February 10.

Also scheduled to price on the sale day. Signify is selling 23.5m shares at US$17-$19 in an offering led by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, UBS, Baird, Piper Sandler and William Blair.

In perhaps the hottest IPO of the week, cell therapy-focused biotech Sana Biotechnology responded to sizzling demand for its IPO by upping the price and size of the offering this morning.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America are now marketing an up to US$528m IPO comprising the sale of 22m shares at US$23-$24, up from 15m shares at US$20-$23 at launch.

Sana is developing a new approach to treating all kinds of diseases with a proprietary engineered cell therapy platform called Fusogen.

(Writing by Jack Doran; Reporting by IFR staff; Editing by David Bell)

((jack.doran@refinitiv.com; 646-345-6302))