IFR SNAPSHOT - HY primary the only corporate bond game in town

By John J. Doran

NEW YORK, December 17 (IFR) - The IG primary looks like it has started its long Christmas nap, while the HY primary has a few more goodies to disburse on Thursday.

Four offerings are slated for pricing in the HY sector today as issuers' needs and investors' appetite for yield continue to converge.

On Wednesday, three HY issuers sold US$1.15bn, while the IG market went quiet.

The CDX IG widened 0.30bp on Wednesday, while the CDX HY dropped $0.19pts, according to BofA.

The average IG bond spread tightened by 2bp on Wednesday to 108bp, and the HY spread remained unchanged at 406bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

And the last IPO of the very busy year in the US could be priced this evening.

HIGH GRADE

The US high-grade primary is likely shutdown for the year as market participants log off early following a blistering year of record issuance.

Borrowers raised US$1.79trn in 2020 making it the largest year on record, surpassing the previous record of US$1.33trn back in 2017.

And with 2020 in the record books, the market looks ahead to 2021.

Yields next year are expected to grind even lower as US high-grade credit spreads could motor to all-time tights to around 72bp over Treasuries at the lowest end, according to a report from Bank of America.

And yesterday the Federal Reserve said it will continue quantitative easing measures until the economy is back near full employment, which should keep Treasury yields low.

However, credit investors in a Bank of America survey said one of the biggest under appreciated risks is that Treasury yields could rise quickly if and when the Fed eases its QE measures.

"Investors say financial markets are ill-prepared for a bond tantrum, and that yields rarely rise in a predictable manner after so many years of financial repression."

Lingering Covid-19 concerns are no longer investors top concern, falling to 23% of responses from 42%, according to the report. Instead, market bubbles have become the top concern from 30% of respondents.

HIGH YIELD

Activity in the primary bond for junk issuers continues apace as at least four issuers line up for pricing on Thursday, building on a week that has already seen over US$8bn in supply.

In what has turned out to be a busy year-end for the asset class, junk-rated issuers continue to pile into a market that offers much lower funding costs than it did earlier in the year, when many approached investors to bolster liquidity levels in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the pricing roster today are gas and oil company Antero Resources, Talos Energy, entertainment company Live Nation and Kronos Acquisition.

This morning Antero, rated B3/B, announced a US$500m 5.5-year non-call three senior unsecured note as it seeks redeem its 2022 notes and repay a revolver.

The deal follows a US$550m 5.5-year from its subsidiary Antero Midstream, which priced in November at a yield of 7.875% and has since traded up to a dollar price of 103.75 to yield 6.871%, according to MarketAxess data.

Live Nation, rated B1/B+, also announced this morning a US$500m seven-year non-call three senior secured note, also to repay debt, in this case a term loan B.

It was last in the market in May when it issued a US$1.2bn seven-year at a yield of 6.5%. That bond was trading on Wednesday at a dollar price of 111.15 to yield 3.581%.

Meanwhile, private equity owned Kronos has released guidance of 5-5.25% on a six-year non-call 2.5 senior secured note and 7%-7.25% on a seven-year non-call three senior unsecured notes. Proceeds are going to repay debt and to fund a shareholder distribution.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

Bankers are pushing along a handful of deals, mainly in the commercial real estate sector, for sale in the securitization market.

Two conduit CMBS led by banks and two single-asset, single-borrower transactions are progressing toward pricing by Friday.

Guidance on Triple A rated 9.96-year WAL note in the BMARK 2020-B22 deal is in a 74bp area over swaps, while the last-cash-flow (LCF) tranche in the GSMS 2020-GSA2 conduit is talked in a 80bp area over swaps. They match or are a bit wider than levels seen in recent conduit deals.

As for the SASB offerings, the US$425m COMM 2020-SBX led by Deutsche Bank is secured by a Seattle office/retail property that is home to Starbucks' corporate headquarters and the other, the US$835m ONYP 2020-1NYP led by Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and BMO is backed by a New York City office building owned by Brookfield.

On Wednesday, a credit fund managed by Alliance Bernstein priced its first securitization, led by MUFG and backed by recurring revenue and middle market loans it extended to software and technology companies.

The US$183m 3.75-year WAL "A" note, which Kroll expects to rate A, cleared at a yield of 3.209%. This compared with a similar 4.18-year WAL A rated tranche in a US$302m deal from Golub Capital Partners last month.

LATAM

Latin American borrowers remain on the sidelines without issuance or mandate announcements.

One deal, a tap by Paraguayan Frigorifico Concepcion, is expected to come to market on Friday, said a market source knowledgeable about the deal.

The company is expected to tap its outstanding 2025 bond, with proceeds partly being used to expand company operations.

Elsewhere, Fitch has downgraded Brazilian conglomerate's Andrade Gutierrez's rating to C, from CCC-.

The cut comes after the company announced a consent solicitation to bondholders of its 9.5% US$480m senior secured notes due 2024. It is seeking to extend the grace period of the note's coupon due on December 30.

"AGE's liquidity deteriorated due to impacts caused by the coronavirus on company's cash flow generation capacity that resulted in additional costs, slower execution of projects due to safety protocols and delays to begin several projects in the pipeline," said the agency, noting it viewed the move as a default-like process.

EQUITIES

In what is likely the last US IPO in a stellar year for new issues, 908 Devices this morning upped its pricing range by about 12% to to lift potential proceeds from tonight's Nasdaq offering to as much as US$119m.

The maker of mass spectrometers now expects to sell 6.25m shares at US$18-$19, up from US$15-$17 at launch, it disclosed in an amended SEC filing.

Cowen, SVB Leerink, William Blair and Stifel are joint bookrunners.

The company is using the proceeds to fund sales and marketing of its portable mass spectrometers for use in forensics and clinical research.

Assuming the deal prices tonight, 908 would become year's 155th regular-way IPO in a year that has seen new issues raise US$65bn, up from US$42bn from 123 deals last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed Chinese streaming service iQiyi took a wide discount in order to price a one-day marketed US$1.5bn common/CB combo financing.

Baidu-backed iQiyi, which has more than 100m subscribers in China but has seen its top-line growth slow this year, raised US$700m of common equity from the sale of 40m ADSs at US$17.50, a 21.6% all-in discount.

The ADSs slumped 18.9% on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JP Morgan pitched the offering to investors.

The company raised another US$800m from the sale of a six-year CB priced with a 4% coupon and 27.5% conversion premium, the midpoints of pricing talk.

Biotechs continue to prefund next year’s drug programs with equity.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals raised US$95m from a follow-on stock sale, a deal that follows an investor day earlier in the week.

After a day of marketing, Jefferies, Evercore, Guggenheim and BMO Capital Markets placed 2.25m shares at US$42 or a hefty 16.4% file-to-offer discount.

Phathom soared 13% on Tuesday to US$50.26 after providing updates at its investor day from Phase III trials of its lead drug vonoprazana as a potential treatment for gastrointestinal disorders.

Gan Ltd helped fund its recent purchase of Coolbet by raising $96.7m from an upsized and mostly primary marketed stock sale priced overnight, its first since it debuted on Nasdaq in May.

After three days of marketing, B.Riley priced the sale of 6.2m shares in the internet gaming software firm, including 5.8m new shares and the balance from selling shareholders, at $15.50 each, a 2.1% premium to pre-launch levels.

