IFR SNAPSHOT - Blizzard does not deter IG, HY bond primaries

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (IFR) - Bonds away - deals are still pouring into the IG and HY primaries even as a powerful blizzard hits the Northeast of the US.

Apple is leading the charge in IG with an 8-part offering.

And five new deals were announced in the HY primary today. It was the busiest January on record for HY with a total new supply of US$52.805bn.

The average IG bond spread remained unchanged at 102bp on Friday and the HY spread moved 3bp wider to 379bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

HIGH GRADE

Tech giant Apple is in the US high-grade primary Monday with a new six-part bond offering as corporate issuers emerge from blackouts post earnings.

Apple is shopping five, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year bonds at initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus low 50s, 65bp, 75bp, 100bp, 105bp, and 115bp-120bp.

This is the third bond offering from the iPhone maker in less than a year having already raised US$14bn since May 2020, according to IFR data.

Apple is out after posting a record-breaking earnings of US$111.44bn in revenue last quarter as consumers flocked to buy the latest iPhones over the holiday season.

Tobacco company Altria is also out on Monday with a four-part deal that looks to test investors' belief in the long-term viability of the company with its first-ever 40-year offering.

The bond contains maturities of 11, 20, 30 and 40-years at initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus 155bp-160bp, 195bp-200bp, 205bp, and 327.5bp, respectively.

Other issuers on the day include equipment finance company GATX, agriculture finance company National Rural Utilities, Swiss bank UBS Group, and Korean car maker Hyundai is back in the US dollar market for the second time this month this time shopping a US$600m green bond out of the South Korea-based financial services unit Hyundai Capital Services.

HIGH YIELD

Five new deals emerged on Monday, largely from Triple C names and mostly for pricing later in the week.

A surge of US$15.96bn in high-yield bond supply last week took January issuance to a record US$52bn and there are few signs of a slowdown, despite four straight weeks of fund outflows, at least until quarterly numbers start turning stale towards the back end of February.

"There is a feeding frenzy for deals, most issuers are looking seriously at raising money because the terms are so good – it’s just an incredible time to be in the market," said one leveraged finance banker. "We are going to start to see more of the sketchy stuff – deals that can’t get done in really good markets but can get done in really exceptionally strong markets – that’s the next frontier."

Clear Channel Outdoor (Caa2/CCC) could price today or tomorrow a US$1bn seven-year non-call three senior unsecured notes, to refinance 9.25% 2025 senior notes.

Smoking accessories company Turning Point Brands (Ba3/BB), Verizon retailer Victra Finance Corp, Foundation Building Materials (Caa1/CCC+) and privately owned energy exploration and production company Great Western Petroleum (Caa3/CCC-/C) all announced deals for pricing later in the week.

All are looking to refinance debt apart from Foundation Building Materials which is financing the acquisition of the company and Beacon Interiors by American Securities. Victra will also use part of the proceeds of a US$635m deal to pay a shareholder dividend.

Horizon Therapeutics (Ba2/BB) announced Monday a US$3.05bn acquisition of drug producer Viela, which will be funded with US$1.3bn of external debt and cash on hand. Citi and Morgan Stanley have provided fully committed financing.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

Asset-backed securities issuance is set for a solid start in February with already seven deals totaling $5.2bn being marketed for pricing this week.

"Primary execution remained strong as deals priced at or through the lower end of the initial guidance range, with upsized amounts and oversubscription," JP Morgan wrote in a research note on Friday.

Spreads are broadly at or near record tights though Double B non-prime auto spreads widened 5bp last week due to profit-taking, they said.

This week's biggest deal is a US$2.68bn private student loan transaction from Sallie Mae, which may appeal to investors who are worried about extension risk from ABS backed by federally guaranteed loans. Last month, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Education to suspend repayments on government-backed student loans to October.

Meanwhile, Toyota, World Omni and Flagship are readying their first auto securitizations of 2021 after the auto sector saw $10.3bn in supply in January, IFR data show.

GreatAmerica Financial Services and Commercial Credit Group will keep the equipment sector lively as they seek to raise a combined US$816.8m.

Transportation issuance continues to move along with deals from railcar lender InStar and container lease finance company Textainer.

LATAM

One issuer has been added to the pipeline of upcoming LatAm deals, as issuance slows following a very active month of January.

Citigroup, MUFG, ING and Mizuho have been appointed to lead a new deal for Ilhabela, an FPSO. The new 144A/RegS senior secured notes are expected to offer a final maturity of 13.5 years. They carry an expected rating of Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch.

Hidrovias is also on deck with an upcoming 144A/RegS deal led by Itau, JPM, BofA, MS, and Santander. Marketing on that transaction started late last week.

Primary volume slowed last week following a robust January which saw a heightened activity of dollar borrowers.

Bankers are expecting issuance to slow for the month of February with many issuers having seized their window in the first month of the year.

"There will probably not be as much [issuance] for February, numbers go stale and a lot of companies rushed into the January window," added a New York banker.

Still, this February is likely to see a higher issuance volume than previous years, bankers said.

EQUITIES

New York's inclement weather failed to stand in the way of a blizzard of IPO launches early Monday, among them seven biotechs, a medical device specialist and an advertising software firm.

Each of the biotech and medtech IPOs launched on Monday morning are expected to price Thursday night after four days of virtual marketing, while ad software company Viant Technology is scheduled to price next week.

The largest new addition to the IPO calendar is the up to US$208m Nasdaq IPO of Immunocore, a UK-based developer of cancer cell therapies. After raising US$320m in 2015 from one of the largest-ever seed funding rounds by a biotech, Immunocore is looking to make a fresh start. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Jefferies are marketing 8.3m shares at US$23-$25 for pricing on Thursday night, valuing Immunocore north of US$1bn.

Immunocore achieved a similar valuation with its Series A round five years ago. Since then, Immunocore has overcome several hurdles, notably its exposure to an investment scandal involving UK hedge fund manager Neil Woodford and an alleged kickback scheme involving one of its employees. Immunocore has rebuilt its share register with some new and notable names. Baker Brothers participated in a US$75m Series B round in December. In conjunction with the IPO, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed to invest up to US$15m in a private placement.

This week’s other biotech IPOs include Angion Biomedica (US$80m), Bolt Therapeutics (US$159m), Pharvis (US$132m), Sensei Biotherapeutics (US$108m), Terns Pharmaceutical (US$106m) and Vor Biopharma (US$150m).

Lucira Health is also looking to raise up to US$133m on a Nasdaq IPO that would provide funds for a portable Covid-19 test for consumer use. Bank of America and William Blair are marketing 7.8m shares at US$15-$17 for pricing Thursday night.

Viant Technology, an advertising technology firm that also owns the remnants of the fleetingly popular social network website MySpace.com, expects to price its up to $157.5m Nasdaq IPO on February 9.’ In the morning’s sole non-healthcare launch, a syndicate led by Bank of America and UBS began marketing the sale of 7.5m Viant shares at $19-$21, valuing the company at about $1.1bn (on an EV basis) or about seven times last year's sales. Viant’s so-called “demand side platform”, Adelphic, is used by marketers and ad agencies to automate the planning, buying and measurement of ads across most channels.

Alongside the offering, Viant estimated 2020 net income of US$20m-$21m, up 107% on the prior year even though revenue was flat at US$163m-$165m.

Founded by the Vanderbrook brothers in 1999, Viant has a rich corporate history that includes the 2011 MySpace purchase from News Corporation, a move into TV streaming in the same year and the purchase of 60% of the company by Time Inc in 2016. Viant bought Adelphic, the core of the current business, in 2017 before the Vanderhooks bought the Meredith stake to enable it to once again become an independent company.

