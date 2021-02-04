IFR SNAPSHOT - Alibaba seeks treasure from US IG primary

By John J. Doran

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (IFR) - Alibaba is the marquee name in the US IG primary on Thursday, seeking to open the wallets of US investors.

The four-parter joins two other IG issuers today.

On Wednesday, five IG deals were priced totaling US$6.9bn, pushing weekly issuance to US$46.05bn, according to IFR data. The average new issue concession improved to 4.3bp on Wednesday from 35.7bp on Tuesday, while the average break performance softened to 2.5bp tighter from 10.3bp tighter, Bank of America said. This week's new issues are trading 4.1bp tighter on average from pricing.

The average IG bond spread tightened by 1bp to 101bp on Wednesday and the HY spread tightened 7bp to 368bp, according to data supplied by ICE BofA.

Commenting on the state of credit quality, BofA said, "Our view remains that rating agencies overreacted to the Covid-crisis when downgrading IG companies during the first part of 2020, and to compensate there will be an upgrade cycle this year. The reason is that economists became way too pessimistic on the outlook."

It added that "equity analysts are in the same boat as we are now going through the third consecutive earnings reporting season with outsized 15-20% beats."

HIGH GRADE

Chinese tech company Alibaba is leading the way in the high-grade primary with its first US-dollar bond since 2017.

The four-part trade was announced in Asia hours and is expected to total US$5bn in size. It contains 10, 20, 30 and 40-year bonds at initial guidance in the area of Treasuries plus 130bp, 140bp, 150bp and 160bp.

The 20-year tranche is its first sustainability bond with proceeds going toward projects that match the company's green, social and sustainability bond principles.

Alibaba is a giant in the Chinese tech space with 779 million active users of its retail platforms last year, more than half of the country's population.

However that dominance has also led to anti-trust scrutiny by China's State Administration of Market Regulation, which is looking at the company's business practices, including exclusivity agreements.

Other issuers on the day include real estate investment trust Prologis and Peruvian state-owned petroleum company Petroperu.

Energy companies were downgraded quickly last year, but just in the last four weeks more than US$1bn of energy debt was upgraded including Cenovus Energy joining both the ICE BofA and Bloomberg Barclays US IG indices and WPX Energy entering just the latter, according to a report from Bank of America.

HIGH YIELD

Two new offerings emerged in the high-yield primary on Thursday.

Rent-to-own furniture and electronics company Rent-A-Center announced and is expected to price today a US$450m eight-year non-call three senior secured note as part of the US$1.825bn funding for its acquisition of lease-to-own fintech company Acima.

Northern Oil and Gas announced and expects to price next week a US$500m seven-year non-call three senior note, to finance the acquisition of natural gas assets in the Appalachian basin from Reliance Marcellus.

Victra, a Verizon retailer, priced a US$660m senior secured note due 2026 at a yield of 7.75% on Thursday.

In addition to Rent-A-Center and Victra, Danaos Corp is expected to price a bond offering today.

Average high-yield spreads tightened 7bp on Wednesday to 368bp over Treasuries, ICE BofA reported.

Citgo Petroleum's new 6.375% 2026 note was the most heavily traded in the high-yield secondary market on Thursday, according to MarketAxess. The notes are trading at 101 after pricing at par on Wednesday.

STRUCTURED FINANCE

More US ABS transactions are expected to price on Thursday, as some companies seek to raise their cheapest ever funding in the structured finance market.

Commercial Credit Group has been marketing its equipment lease transaction, CCG 2021-1, following solid demand for GreatAmerica Financial Services' US$630.3m equipment offering, GALC 2021-1, on Tuesday.

Both Toyota Motor and Flagship earlier this week clinched the lowest average weighted all-in yields for their auto securitization programs, sources close to the deals said.

First time issuers like railcar financing company The InStar Group are having an easy time to entice buyers as investors are snapping up debut issues to pick up incremental spreads above Treasuries.

Looking ahead, consumer lender Affirm and student loan financing company Navient mandated banks to underwrite their latest deals next week.

Asset-backed supply has reached US$7.35bn so far this week, which is well above the US$2.37bn total the week before, IFR data show.

Meanwhile, the private-label RMBS sector came alive on Wednesday as two deals - Lone Star's VOLT 2021-NPL2 and Pretium Mortgage's DRMT 2021-1 - raised a combined US$500.2m.

LATAM

The inflow of primary issuance continues into the LatAm primary with three issuers announcing dollar offerings on Thursday.

Two Peruvian issuers, state-owned investment grade name PetroPeru and miner Volcan, are both out with deals.

PetroPeru is tapping its 5.625% 2047 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes. The operation is being led by HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander, who set initial price talk on the deal at 4.80% area.

Proceed of the transaction will be directed toward partial finance or to address the financial liabilities connected with the Talara Refinery Modernization Project.

Volcan is also in the market with a new 5NC2 bond led by BTG, Citigroup, and Santander. Initial price is set at low 5%. Proceeds of the deal are slated for the buyback of the company's 5.375% 2022 bonds.

Finally Brazilian cast iron manufacturer Tupy is also raising dollars with a new 2031 bond set also set at low 5%. The deal is being led by Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Itau, JP Morgan, Santander, and UBS.

Capital raised will refinance Tupy's existing 6.625% notes due 2024 and go toward general corporate purposes.

EQUITIES

Cell therapy biotech Sana Biotechnology last night priced the largest ever IPO of a preclinical-stage drug developer by raising a better-than-expected US$587m from its Nasdaq offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America placed 23.5m shares at US$25, up from the already revised terms of 22m share at US$23-$24 (and 15m shares at US$20-$23 at launch). Sana drew heavily on the M&A track record of its co-founders, part of the management team that sold cell therapy pioneer Juno Therapeutics to Celgene/Bristol-Myers Squibb for US$9bn three years ago. Sana shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq at approximately 10.45am under the symbol “SANA”.

Biotechs dominate the US IPO scene this week, accounting for nine of the 14 IPOs scheduled or already priced.

Cancer drug developer Sensei Biotherapeutics raised US$133m from an IPO last night that was upsized, priced above the range and accelerated by one day. Citigroup, Piper Sandler and Berenberg placed 7m Sensei shares at $19.00, up from the 5.9m shares marketed at US$16-$18. Sensei shares will begin trading at approximately 11:10am on Nasdaq under the symbol “SNSE”.

Landos Biopharma, a biotech that uses artificial intelligence software in the drug discovery process, raised US$100m from its Nasdaq IPO. JP Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink placed 6.25m shares at US$16.00, midpoint to the US$15-$17 marketing range. Landos will begin trading on Nasdaq today under the symbol “LABP”.

Outside of the biotech space, Carlyle-backed Atotech last night raised almost US$500m from a downsized NYSE IPO after its sponsor removed shares it planned to sell from the offering. The metal finishing company sold 29.3m shares at US$17, below the US$19-$22 range, for proceeds of US$497.6m. The final terms valued Atotech at US$4.4bn or 12-times forward EV/Ebitda, a big discount to peers.

Carlyle, which paid US$3.2bn to buy the metal finishing business from French oil company Total four years ago, originally planned to sell another 4.9m shares but decided not to sell at the lower-than-expected price. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and JP Morgan were the active bookrunners. Atotech shares will trade on NYSE today under the symbol “ATC”.

(Writing by Jack Doran; Reporting by IFR staff; Editing by David Bell)

