IFNNY vs. PI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Semiconductors sector have probably already heard of Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) and Impinj (PI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Infineon Technologies AG is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Impinj has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that IFNNY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

IFNNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.66, while PI has a forward P/E of 63.59. We also note that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54.

Another notable valuation metric for IFNNY is its P/B ratio of 3.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PI has a P/B of 94.90.

Based on these metrics and many more, IFNNY holds a Value grade of B, while PI has a Value grade of F.

IFNNY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that IFNNY is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.