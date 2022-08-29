IFNNY vs. CRUS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Infineon Technologies AG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cirrus Logic has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that IFNNY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

IFNNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.31, while CRUS has a forward P/E of 14.78. We also note that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRUS currently has a PEG ratio of 5.43.

Another notable valuation metric for IFNNY is its P/B ratio of 2.30. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CRUS has a P/B of 2.89.

These metrics, and several others, help IFNNY earn a Value grade of B, while CRUS has been given a Value grade of C.

IFNNY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that IFNNY is likely the superior value option right now.





