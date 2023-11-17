IFNNF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.86, changing hands as high as $37.45 per share. Infineon Technologies AG shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFNNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFNNF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.94 per share, with $44.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.45.

