IFM Investors appoints Nazarova-Doyle as head of sustainable investment

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Global asset manager IFM Investors, owned by a group of Australian pension schemes, said on Monday it had appointed Maria Nazarova-Doyle to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment.

Nazarova-Doyle will lead IFM's sustainable investing team and focus on implementing and measuring various sustainability initiatives across the group's portfolio, it said in a statement.

Previously head of responsible investments and stewardship at British pension investor Scottish Widows, Nazarova-Doyle also held positions at JLT Employee Benefits and consultants Mercer.

Private markets specialist IFM, which manages around 117 billion pounds ($147.02 billion) in assets, said Nazarova-Doyle would report to Chief Strategy Officer Luba Nikulina and be based in London.

"Maria joins IFM at a crucial moment in our industry’s adoption of more sustainable investing processes, as clients continue to turn their attention towards both the opportunities and challenges of issues like climate change and energy security," Nikulina said.

IFM's recent deals include the January acquisition of a majority stake in GreenGasUSA, which captures, purifies and transports biogas; and a deal to invest $50 million in sustainable property firm Smart Urban Properties Australia.

($1 = 0.7958 pounds)

