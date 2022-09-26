IFM Global Infrastructure Fund increases offer for Vienna Airport

Adds further details

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airports Group Europe, an indirect subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM GIF), has sweetened its bid to obtain a majority stake in Vienna Airport.

The group has raised its offer for up to 9.99% of shares in Flughafen Wien VIEV.VI to 34 euros ($32.77) per share, including the dividend, from 33 euros, it said on Monday.

That would take its stake, which last stood just above 40%, to more than 50%.

Flughafen Wien's management in August advised shareholders not to accept IFM's offer because it was too low in light of the expected further positive development of the company.

IFM GIF, a long-time investor in Flughafen Wien, said the increase came in response to a better financial forecast from the operator of Vienna airport and was its "best and final price".

Shareholders had the opportunity to accept the offer within an extended acceptance period of 10 trading days.

($1 = 1.0376 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.