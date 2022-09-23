Ifis CEO says cost of funding bad loan deals rising sharply

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The cost of financing investments in bad loans is rising significantly raising the issue of adequate returns for players in the sector, Banca Ifis IF.MI Chief Executive Frederik Geertman said on Friday.

Speaking at the annual conference organised by bad loan specialist Ifis, Geertman said it was important for the sector to find a new equilibrium in terms of costs and returns as interest rates rise.

"I think in the end it will be all a matter of internal rates of return," he said referring to the returns that investors in bad debts target when they buy a loan portfolio.

"The cost of financing these transactions is rising significantly," he added.

In its report on the non-performing loan sector, Ifis upped by 10 billion euros its forecast on new inflows of soured debts now projected at 82 billion euros ($79.85 billion) over the 2022-2024 period with a peak next year, six to nine months later than previously anticipated.

($1 = 1.0269 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.