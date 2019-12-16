IFF Wins Race for DuPont's Nutrition Business in $26.2 Billion Deal

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has agreed to merge with DuPont’s nutrition business to create a $45 billion consumer goods company.

DuPont’s stock climbed 5% in premarket trading, while shares in IFF fell 5.1%.

The deal, which values DuPont’s nutrition and biosciences division at $26.2 billion, will create a company supplying a range of products, including soy proteins, probiotics and flavors and scents for consumer products.

IFF produces flavors and fragrances in foods and manufactures cosmetics. DuPont’s nutrition business has been boosted recently by growing demand for plant-based meat alternatives due to its specialty proteins.

The new company would have annual revenue of $11 billion, remain under the name IFF and be based in New York, IFF said.

DuPont was formed earlier this year from the breakup of DowDuPont into three companies: chemicals business Dow Inc., agriculture business Corteva and specialty-sciences business DuPont.

The latter has been looking for a strategic partner for its nutrition and biosciences business, and was reportedly close to a deal with Irish food company Kerry Group.

However, the Irish flavor and sweetener maker has missed out, with U.S. rival IFF announcing the deal late on Sunday.

DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the new combined company, while existing IFF shareholders will own 44.6%.

As of Friday DuPont had a market cap of $48 billion, while IFF had a market cap of $14.31.

“The company will be an immediate leader in the rapid consumer-driven industry evolution toward healthier, ‘better for you’ products,” IFF said in a statement.

Looking ahead.

The battle for DuPont’s nutrition business has finally been won by IFF. DuPont’s plant-based proteins and a growing global demand for meat alternatives has made it an attractive proposition. The deal, creating the largest global speciality-ingredients company, has “reasonable” strategic merits and could accelerate consolidation among competitors, analysts at investment bank Stifel said in a note.

