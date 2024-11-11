IFF upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Lisa De Neve upgraded IFF (IFF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $110, down from $111, citing the recent share-price pullback.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IFF:
- IFF price target lowered to $105 from $110 at Deutsche Bank
- BofA upgrades IFF to Buy, sees opportunity in selloff
- IFF upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
- IFF upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research
- International Flavors & Fragrances Q3 2024 Financial Highlights
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.