Markets
IFF

IFF Unveils New 75,000 Sq. Ft. Innovation-Driven GBS Hub In Hyderabad

June 23, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, and biosciences, has relocated its Global Business Services - GBS center in Hyderabad to a newly built, 75,000-square-foot facility in the city's prime financial district.

The state-of-the-art office is designed to support up to 600 employees and is part of IFF's broader strategy to enhance operational agility, innovation, and global support capabilities.

Equipped with advanced infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and cutting-edge technologies, the new center will strengthen IFF's ability to serve customers with greater efficiency. CFO Mike DeVeau emphasized that the move underscores the company's commitment to building a future-ready and innovation-driven workplace, drawing on the vibrant cultural and tech ecosystem of Hyderabad.

The facility includes an Innovation Studio focused on experimentation in automation, robotics, and AI, with future enhancements planned. Sustainability is central to the design, with features like solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a target of LEED Gold certification. High-speed connectivity, advanced security, and ergonomic spaces further enhance the work environment.

Chief People & Culture Officer Deborah Borg highlighted that the space was designed to foster wellness, inclusion, and collaboration, positioning it as a key enabler for IFF's growth in India and globally. The Hyderabad center joins IFF's expanding network of innovation and business hubs worldwide.

Monday, IFF closed at $73.76, up 0.09%, and is trading flat after hours on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.