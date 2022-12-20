Markets
IFF

IFF To Sell Savory Solutions Group To PAI Partners For $900 Mln

December 20, 2022 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc.(IFF), a maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetics, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to sell its Savory Solutions Group, to PAI Partners, a privately held equity firm with a focus on the food and consumer industry, for around $900 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Savory Solutions had recorded revenue of around $475 million over the last one year.

IFF's Savory Solutions Group focuses primarily on ingredients for prepared foods and foodservice.

The business operates its several units in Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Canada, Mexico, and Thailand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.