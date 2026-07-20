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IFF

IFF To Sell Portfolio Of Botanical Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals And Food Enhancement Activities

July 20, 2026 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IFF (IFF) has entered into an agreement with SuanNutra to sell its portfolio of botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals, and food enhancement activities, including its range of natural colors and antioxidants and certain localized flavor activities in Peru. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction includes operations that generated revenues of approximately $170 million in 2025. The activities included in the deal employ about 600 people and operate across five manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, IFF shares are up 2.79 percent to $80.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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