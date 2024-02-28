News & Insights

IFF Secures Approval For Commercialization Of Synerxia Yeasts For Biofuel Production In Argentina

February 28, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the Argentine Ministry of Economy for the commercialization of genetically modified Synerxia yeasts for grains-based bioethanol production in Argentina.

The Synerxia yeasts have been designed to improve corn conversion into bioethanol by up to three percent, thus increasing the efficiency of the process.

The Synerxia yeasts are obtained through hybridization combined with genetic improvement, which significantly reduces glycerol formation and enables maximum ethanol conversion.

The company also stated that by using these advanced yeasts, industrial performance losses due to high ambient temperatures during processing can be avoided, resulting in significant productivity gains, cost reductions, and improved yield and profit during production scale-ups.

