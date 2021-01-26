IFF Reports Preliminary Q4 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IFF (IFF) said it expects fourth quarter adjusted operating profit excluding amortization to be approximately $203 million. IFF expects net sales to be approximately $1.27 billion. Net sales on a currency neutral basis are expected to increase approximately 2%.

Full year 2020 adjusted operating profit excluding amortization is projected to be approximately $922 million. Total net sales for the full year 2020 are expected to be approximately $5.08 billion.

