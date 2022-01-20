Markets
IFF

IFF Names Frank Clyburn As CEO To Succeed Andreas Fibig

(RTTNews) - International Flavors & Fragrances or IFF (IFF), a maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives said on Thursday that it appointed Frank Clyburn, to succeed Andreas Fibig as new Chief Executive Officer or CEO, with effect from February 14.

In addition, the company decided to separate the Chairman and CEO roles. Dale Morrison, long-standing IFF Director, will assume the role of non-executive Chairman of the Board, with effective from February 14.

Clyburn joins IFF from Merck & Co., where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and President of Human Health. In addition, at Merck he has full P&L responsibility for nearly 90 percent of the company's $48 billion business.

