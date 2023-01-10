IFF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.99, changing hands as high as $114.00 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $83.14 per share, with $148.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.62. The IFF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

