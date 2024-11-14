IFF launches Texstar enzymatic texturizing solution

IFF (IFF) announced the launch of Texstar, an advanced enzymatic texturizing solution which the company said is poised to revolutionize the texture of both dairy and plant-based fresh fermented products. This enzyme provides the necessary viscosity in fresh fermented products, without the use of added stabilizers. Texstar will enable manufacturers to create products with unique textures that feature familiar, consumer-accepted ingredients. Additionally, the enzyme will allow supply chain fluctuations to be managed more effectively and reduce Scope 3 emissions relating to texturants.

