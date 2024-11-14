News & Insights

Stocks

IFF launches Texstar enzymatic texturizing solution

November 14, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

IFF (IFF) announced the launch of Texstar, an advanced enzymatic texturizing solution which the company said is poised to revolutionize the texture of both dairy and plant-based fresh fermented products. This enzyme provides the necessary viscosity in fresh fermented products, without the use of added stabilizers. Texstar will enable manufacturers to create products with unique textures that feature familiar, consumer-accepted ingredients. Additionally, the enzyme will allow supply chain fluctuations to be managed more effectively and reduce Scope 3 emissions relating to texturants.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.