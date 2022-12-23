IFF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/27/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/22, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.81, payable on 1/6/23. As a percentage of IFF's recent stock price of $102.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when IFF shares open for trading on 12/27/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IFF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $83.14 per share, with $151.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.86.
In Friday trading, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
