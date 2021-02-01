IFF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.96, changing hands as high as $124.60 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $92.14 per share, with $143.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.38. The IFF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.