IFF Advances Pro-Fragrance Innovation With SENSORA Launch

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced the launch of its advanced patent-pending pro-fragrance technology, SENSORA. This development is in sync with the rising demand for a longer-lasting scent.

Details of IFF’s SENSORA

International Flavors is combining its deep expertise in fragrance design with pro-fragrance science to create SENSORA that will revolutionize the use of scent across home, fabric and personal care applications. The technology is designed to prolong fragrance well beyond wash, unveiling complex scent profiles over time and extending the scent for up to 20 days post-activation.



The company announced the launch of Floral Fusion, which is a light-activated pro-fragrance under the SENSORA portfolio. This is designed specifically for liquid detergents that provide a long-lasting, evolving scent experience by releasing refined floral notes on dry fabrics. This elevates the product's base fragrance profile.

International Flavors’ Q1 Performance

IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share in first-quarter 2026, up 4.2% year over year. The results beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 15.7%.

International Flavors’ quarterly net sales were $2.741 billion, down 3.6% from the year-ago period but beating the consensus mark of $2.65 billion by 3.4%. On a comparable currency-neutral basis, sales increased 3%, supported by volume gains across all four segments.

The Scent segment’s sales were $651 million, up 6% year over year. On a comparable basis, currency-neutral sales inched up 1% as growth in Consumer Fragrances and Fine Fragrances was partially offset by a decline in Fragrance Ingredients. The adjusted operating EBITDA increased 5% year over year to $148 million.

IFF Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 8.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.3%.

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International Flavors’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IFF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. DOW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ALB and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dow's current-year earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a 377% year-over-year surge. DOW shares have gained 13.6% in a year.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 124% so far this year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 62.7% in a year.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.