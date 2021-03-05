IFC steps up green lending in Asia

By Aileen Chuang

HONG KONG, Mar 5 (LPC) - The International Finance Corp is stepping up its green financing activity in Asia’s syndicated loan markets as sustainability-linked lending gathers pace in the region.

Last year, more than 50% of the IFC’s syndication activities in Asia were in the renewable energy sector or specifically labelled as green or sustainable loans – a jump from 15% three years ago.

"Over the last couple of years, IFC syndication activities in Asia that were in the renewables sector or in a green or sustainable loan format have increased dramatically," said John Groesbeek, head of syndications Asia and Pacific at the IFC.

"We are seeing multiple appropriate drivers falling in place for Asia to step up in the green and sustainability area. Central banks are getting involved, commercial banks are staffing with ESG specialists, companies are increasingly focusing on this as they see their equity investors, debt investors and loan providers are starting to care," he said.

Last November, the IFC arranged a US$300m loan for Thailand’s Indorama Ventures Global Services, the IFC's first blue loan exclusively focused on addressing marine plastic pollution. Proceeds are to reduce the environmental impact of plastics on Asia's oceans by helping fund the construction of plastic recycling plants in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

That loan followed the Blue Natural Capital Financing Facility’s Blue Bond Guidelines with an assurance report from energy consultancy DNV GL. The Asian Development Bank, German investment corporation DEG and the IFC committed US$100m, US$50m and US$150m, respectively, to the US$300m borrowing for IVGS, a subsidiary of Thai chemical producer Indorama Ventures and a new client for the IFC.

The IFC is also involved in the environmental, social and governance advisory role, working with public and private sectors to adopt strategies and targets to become greener.

Last November, the IFC signed a partnership with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to encourage commercial banks in Asia to add capacity for green finance and promote climate investments.

In India, where the IFC has the largest exposure globally, the lender has financed long-term renewable energy projects denominated in local currency. Over the past three years, 34.7% of the IFC’s total syndicated loans in Asia were to Indian borrowers.

"We have been active in India’s renewable energy sector for many years on the back of our well-developed local currency financing capability and willingness to lend to long-term projects. We are able to source local currencies through the swap or the bond market," said Groesbeek.

MOMENTUM IN ASIA

Building on the green financing focus, the IFC expects Asia to become more important in the near-term as the region appears to be ahead of other emerging markets in the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asian borrowers accounted for a quarter of its global lending tally of US$4.6bn for the last three calendar years. The IFC expects to maintain its momentum in the region as commercial lenders become more selective in the aftermath of the pandemic. An already-shrinking loan market in Asia Pacific ex-Japan suffered a further blow as the virus took its toll, causing overall syndicated lending volumes to plunge to an eight-year low of US$434.35bn in 2020.

“We are entering 2021 with smaller and medium-sized transactions and fewer large deals as the demand for funding from clients has in many cases become smaller. But we have seen a slight increase in the number of projects, which hopefully would compensate for some of the smaller sizes of the deals,” said Groesbeek.

Notwithstanding the effects of the pandemic, IFC has introduced new lending programmes to provide capital to borrowers in Asia.

Last July, IFC launched an additional US$4bn financing platform to support developing countries to access healthcare supplies required to tackle the pandemic, including masks, test kits, ventilators and vaccines. It followed the IFC’s US$8bn fast-track Covid-19 Emergency Response Facility to existing clients announced in March last year.

A US$230m facility for Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank through two rounds in June and November was part of IFC’s US$8bn fast-track facility. A majority of the one-year renewable senior loan came from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and IFC, while commercial banks TMB Bank and BRED BanquePopulaire were the other lenders.

“Over the last six months, the cooperation with other MDBs and DFIs [development finance institutions] has been quite fruitful as many of them have Covid-19 response programmes like the IFC. That reflects the overall market, where MDBs continue to remain active while some of the commercial banks are more cautious in extending new credits,” said Groesbeek.

“I expect there will be a few smaller and new credits coming to the market. Bringing in and introducing new lenders to smaller clients has not become easier.”

