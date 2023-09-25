IFC increases loan for Nubank's Colombia unit to $256 mln

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an investment vehicle for the World Bank, has hiked the loan to Nubank's Colombian unit to $256 million, the Brazilian fintech giant said on Monday.

In January the IFC initially granted Nubank's Colombian unit a loan worth $150 million.

Nubank, founded in Sao Paulo, plans to complete investments worth 2 trillion pesos (about $507 million) in Colombia by 2025.

($1 = 3,948.70 Colombian pesos)

