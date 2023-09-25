News & Insights

US Markets

IFC increases loan for Nubank's Colombia unit to $256 mln

September 25, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an investment vehicle for the World Bank, has hiked the loan to Nubank's Colombian unit to $256 million, the Brazilian fintech giant said on Monday.

In January the IFC initially granted Nubank's Colombian unit a loan worth $150 million.

Nubank, founded in Sao Paulo, plans to complete investments worth 2 trillion pesos (about $507 million) in Colombia by 2025.

($1 = 3,948.70 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.