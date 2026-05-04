IFC Advisors Bets on Online Gambling With a 676,000 Genius Sports (GENI) Buy

Key Points

Bought 676,034 Genius Sports shares; estimated transaction value $4.81 million based on average prices during 2026 first quarter

Quarter-end position value decreased by $16.17 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price changes

Genius Sports now accounts for 2.27% of the fund’s reportable AUM, outside its top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Genius Sports ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 4, 2026, IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) by 676,034 shares. The estimated transaction value is $4.81 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The position’s value at quarter-end fell by $16.17 million, reflecting both the share purchase and market price movements.

What else to know

This filing shows a buy; Genius Sports now represents 2.27% of IFC Advisors’ 13F reportable assets

Top five holdings after the quarter-end were: NYSEMKT: VTV: $114.95 million (16.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: MGK: $68.90 million (9.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CARY: $61.72 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: PREF: $51.38 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VO: $37.65 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, Genius Sports shares were priced at $4.35, down 59.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 88.7 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $669.49 million Net Income (TTM) ($111.58 million) Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $4.49 One-Year Price Change (59.26%)

Company Snapshot

Offers technology infrastructure, live sports data collection, streaming solutions, integrity services, odds feeds, risk management, and fan engagement tools for the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries.

Generates revenue primarily by licensing data and technology platforms to sports leagues, bookmakers, and media partners, with additional income from managed services and digital marketing solutions.

Serves global sports leagues, betting operators, and digital publishers seeking real-time data, video streaming, and integrity monitoring.

Genius Sports is a leading provider of technology-driven products and services to the global sports ecosystem, with a focus on data collection, distribution, and integrity solutions. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver real-time sports data and streaming content to betting operators and media partners, supporting both regulatory compliance and customer engagement. Its integrated platform and broad service offering position Genius Sports as a critical partner for sports leagues and betting operators in a rapidly evolving digital sports landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

IFC’s investment in Genius Sports hasn’t worked out so well. The stock is down by 59% in 2026.

It seems IFC is doubling down on its Genius Sports bet now that the stock has been beaten down. The firm finished 2025 with about 2.9 million shares of the sports data service provider. Its purchases in the first quarter raised its stake to around 3.6 million shares. It’s the seventh-largest holding in the portfolio and the largest individual stock holding.

Genius will report first-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. In 2025, the company reported sales that soared 31% to $669.5 million. Unfortunately, Genius wasn’t able to turn that sales growth into profits. The company reported a net loss of $111.6 million last year.

The last thing investors in a tech business that’s losing money rarely want to hear about is new investments, but that’s what Genius Sports gave shareholders. The company recently closed its acquisition of Legend, a digital sports and gaming media network. To complete the transaction that could cost up to $1.2 billion, the company had to borrow $850 million.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.