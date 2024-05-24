iFAST Corporation Hosts Hybrid AGM 2024

iFAST Corporation Ltd (SG:AIY) has released an update.

iFAST Corporation Ltd held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore and online via live webcast on April 26, 2024. The meeting, chaired by Mr Lim Chung Chun, confirmed a quorum and proceeded with a business update presented by Executive Director Mr Jean Paul Wong Tin Niam. Shareholders and members were able to attend both physically and electronically.

