News & Insights

Stocks

iFAST Corporation Hosts Hybrid AGM 2024

May 24, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iFAST Corporation Ltd (SG:AIY) has released an update.

iFAST Corporation Ltd held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore and online via live webcast on April 26, 2024. The meeting, chaired by Mr Lim Chung Chun, confirmed a quorum and proceeded with a business update presented by Executive Director Mr Jean Paul Wong Tin Niam. Shareholders and members were able to attend both physically and electronically.

For further insights into SG:AIY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.