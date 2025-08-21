If You’re Not Investing Part of Every Paycheck, You’re Falling Behind: 5 Ways To Get Started Now

Investing for the future can feel like it’s something you can put off until you have enough resources. Although understandable, this sentiment poses challenges for many Americans who dream of a stable retirement.

Having a massive surplus of money to invest isn’t necessary to begin investing. Setting aside funds from each paycheck is essential. According to Fidelity, time in the market is most important, not the amount you start with. Here are five ways to start investing now, even on a limited income.

Use Your Employer’s 401(k) Plan

An employer-sponsored 401(k) is often the best way for many Americans to start investing. Funds are deducted from each paycheck pretax, allowing workers to save in various investment options. The tool has various benefits. Contributions reduce taxable liability, employers often match contributions and it’s often done automatically for you.

Sadly, not every American has access to 401(k) plans. Nearly 56 million Americans don’t receive retirement benefits via their employer, according to Pew Research Center. Americans in this predicament can open a retirement account with an online brokerage, as many have minimal account balance requirements.

Cut an Expense and Invest the Savings

Investing may seem impossible for Americans facing difficult financial circumstances. It may feel like there aren’t enough resources to go around, let alone save for retirement.

For Americans in this circumstance, taking a serious look at their budget may help them find some opportunities to save. Identify one or two expenses you can cut and invest the savings. This is assuming you have an emergency fund in place. If not, aim to have at least three months’ worth of living expenses saved before investing.

Use a Micro-Investing App

Investing doesn’t have to be difficult in the beginning. Micro-investing apps like Acorns and Stash make it simple to get started. Users can open an account and select from various stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Furthermore, most apps let users round up purchases to invest the spare change. This provides a no-nonsense way to build a small portfolio over time.

Try Paying Yourself First

What is the first thing you do with your paycheck? Setting aside funds for your future self is a key way to build wealth.

Most banks and brokerages make it simple to establish, and it’s automated from there. You can specify a certain amount to go into a brokerage account with each paycheck. It doesn’t have to be a substantial amount, but it allows you to invest on a regular interval.

Reinvest Extra Money

Don’t overlook extra funds when first starting to invest. Additional funds range from savings you find to tax refunds and side hustle earnings.

In the case of the latter, create a plan to set apart a certain percentage and invest it. It may not feel like a lot at first, but starting is more important than the amount.

It’s not necessary to be an expert or have lots of money to start investing. Time in the market is what’s most important. There are many free resources that can help you learn and create an investment plan that it pays to start as soon as possible.

