If You're Looking for a New Job, You Must Read This

In today's relatively healthy job market, new positions are seemingly opening up all the time. But landing one could boil down to the right job search strategy. Here are a few key things you need to know when it comes to finding work.

1. Most new jobs are posted in October

Many people associate the beginning of the calendar year with being a popular time to get a new job, but actually, you may be better off searching aggressively during the fall season. LinkedIn reports that it sees the most job postings in October, so keep your eyes peeled for opportunities in the coming weeks. Another thing you should know is that 89% of hiring managers say it takes less than four weeks to fill a role, so if you're hoping to have a new job before the end of the year, it just might happen.

2. Monday is the most popular day for job listings to go up

Apparently, Mondays are productive for hiring managers. LinkedIn reports that Mondays are the No. 1 day to put up new job listings, so if you're eager to find a new role, that's a good day to look.

3. Applying early really makes a difference

How many times have you seen a job listing that catches your eye, only you put off applying because you're pressed for time or just plain don't want to deal with it at that moment? Well, it turns out procrastinating on the job application front even a little bit could hurt you in a really big way. Being among the first 25 people to apply for a new job makes you three times more likely to actually land it, says LinkedIn, so the next time you see a role you're interested in, don't delay. To this end, it helps to have a resume and cover letter at the ready so you can attach those to your job application if that's what's required.

4. It pays to focus on skills

Over 85% of employers say that job skills are becoming increasingly important in the hiring process. That's great news if you're heavy on skills but perhaps don't have a ton of work experience under your belt, or are missing the college degree many employers want.

That said, make sure your skills don't go unnoticed. Talk them up on your resume, but don't just list the things you're good at and call it a day. Rather, show prospective employers how you've used those skills to excel professionally. For example, if you're strong on attention to detail, you should add a line on how you're currently tasked with editing major reports for your entire department. And if you're a solid communicator, definitely mention the fact that you're the person your boss sends to present team ideas to upper management.

Finding a new job is easier said than done, even when the market is hot. If you're hoping to land an offer sooner rather than later, be sure to keep these key tips in mind as you go about your search.

