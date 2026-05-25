If You're a Long-Term Growth Investor, This Is the Sector to Be Focusing On, and It Has Nothing to Do With Artificial Intelligence

Key Points

Globally, the cannabis industry could be worth $1.4 trillion by 2034.

The U.S. government has recently rescheduled some marijuana products, which was a huge milestone for the industry.

Cannabis stocks carry risk, but they also have a lot of potential upside.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

Investing for the long term takes patience and discipline to stay the course. It's not necessarily easy, but the payoff can be significant. Right now, a lot of the hype is around Nvidia and other tech stocks involved with artificial intelligence, but many of those stocks are already trading at exceptionally high valuations. For investors, that means there may not be much more upside available.

Instead, there's another compelling option to consider that's outside of tech, and that may be a more intriguing opportunity for growth investors: cannabis.

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The cannabis market could take off over the next several years

The U.S. hasn't legalized cannabis, but it has recently rescheduled FDA-approved marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III, which is a huge milestone for the industry. More reform could be coming, and the hope is that this could be the first step toward potentially legalization in the future. That's not on the horizon just yet, and there's no guarantee what will happen in the future, but the government does appear to be considering the benefits of marijuana, which is an encouraging sign.

According to estimates from Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market could be worth more than $1.4 trillion by 2034, up from just under $138 billion this year. This assumes greater legalization and access to medical and recreational products, and it highlights the significant potential for growth as this translates into a compounded annual growth rate of more than 34%.

Investing in cannabis stocks comes with risk, but the payoff could be huge

One of the most popular cannabis stocks to invest in is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian-based company that has long been eyeing opportunities in the U.S. market. It has even expanded into U.S. craft brewers as a way to expand its presence in the U.S. without having to rely on marijuana legalization.

Tilray is not necessarily the safest cannabis stock to own, as it routinely incurs losses and continues to burn through cash. But when there is talk of legalization, or there are hopes of reform in the U.S., it often surges in value. There are also multi-state operators to consider, such as Curaleaf Holdings and Trulieve Cannabis, which may more directly benefit from marijuana rescheduling in the U.S.

Regardless of the stock, however, investing in cannabis will involve taking on some risk. But if you're willing to do so and can be patient and hang on for the long haul, buying these types of stocks while their valuations are low can result in significant gains later on, making them potentially enticing options for growth-oriented investors.

Should you buy stock in Tilray Brands right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.