If You're Expecting a Baby This Year, You Could Get Another Stimulus Check

The American Rescue Plan Act, which recently passed Congress, authorized coronavirus stimulus payments of $1,400 per eligible adult and the same amount for each eligible dependent.

The IRS has already begun to deliver payments via direct deposits to eligible Americans. And the agency will soon begin mailing paper checks and debit cards to those whose bank information they don't have on file.

This $1,400 check may not be the end of the stimulus money you get, though -- even if Congress doesn't pass any more relief bills. Specifically, if you are a new parent, your bank account might get another $1,400 payment. Unfortunately, it will probably be a while until you can get your hands on it. Here's why.

Babies born this year are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks

The $1,400 payments are not just for adults. Dependents are eligible for stimulus payments too. Babies who are born this year will count as a dependent and thus will qualify for the $1,400 check -- even if they aren't born until after the payments are distributed. This was confirmed by a Democratic aide to Fortune early this week.

Parents whose babies are born this year will need to let the IRS know of their new family member in order to claim the extra $1,400. This will likely mean that they must wait until next year to claim the extra $1,400 when they file their 2021 tax returns and report the new dependent to the IRS.

There is no limit on the number of dependent children that are eligible for the $1,400 either. That means if parents have twins this year, they'd actually get an extra $2,800, while those giving birth to triplets would receive $4,200 and so on.

Of course, in order to get these extra funds, parents must be eligible to receive the stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. Full payments are available to single filers with incomes up to $75,000 and married joint filers with incomes up to $150,000.

However, singles with incomes over $80,000 and married joint filers with incomes above $160,000 will not qualify for any COVID-19 money in this round of payments -- regardless of how many dependents they have or whether they give birth this year or not.

What to do if you're having a baby this year

The IRS will not begin accepting tax returns for 2021 until sometime in late January of 2022. That means there's nothing that parents can do right now to alert the agency of their impending baby or newborn.

Instead, it will be important to file a tax return next year to claim the extra money. This will be necessary even for parents who do not normally have to file a tax return, as they don't want to leave the $1,400 check on the table.

