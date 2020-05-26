If You're 62 or Older, You Might Be Able to Get an Interest-Free Loan from Social Security

Americans face an unprecedented economic situation due to the coronavirus and the great lockdown needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. For many, the financial chaos has made it difficult to pay the bills.

For those 62 or older, a job loss or income cut may be especially damaging right now. But there's one option available that your younger counterparts don't have if you're eligible for Social Security retirement benefits. You could get what amounts to an interest-free loan from Social Security for up to a year.

Unfortunately, taking advantage of it comes with big risks.

How seniors eligible for Social Security could borrow interest-free

Seniors can claim Social Security benefits as early as 62, but doing so is considered early filing and comes with steep penalties. In fact, claiming early could reduce monthly checks by as much as 30% depending on your full retirement age.

However, you have the option to claim benefits and then withdraw your claim within 12 months of making it. You can do this just one time in your life. And when you do, you're required to repay all benefits that have already been paid out to you.

If you can successfully do that, it's as if you never claimed benefits at all, and you won't face the benefit reduction for early filing. So if you take advantage of this option, your rescinded early claim essentially allows you to take an interest-free loan from Social Security.

You can get monthly checks for the amount you're due based on your age and earnings history. And when you eventually claim your benefits permanently later in life, you won't be penalized for that early claim; your checks will be exactly the same size as if it had never happened.

Should you borrow interest-free from Social Security?

If you're in your 60s and struggling financially right now, getting monthly checks from the Social Security Administration could make all the difference in enabling you to pay your bills or maintain your standard of living.

But the huge risk of this approach is that you might not be able to repay those benefits. And if you can't rescind your claim and give back the money in time, your Social Security checks will be smaller for the rest of your life. If you're married and are the higher earner, you're also gambling with your spouse's survivors benefits since claiming early could reduce those, too.

Of course, starting benefits at 62 instead of waiting longer doesn't necessarily mean you'll get less lifetime income. In fact, the Social Security system is designed so that if you live to your projected life span according to Social Security, you'll get the same lifetime amount no matter when you start your checks.

Despite this, it's usually a good idea to wait to claim benefits as long as possible if you can. After all, outliving your projected life span is possible. And if you pass away sooner, higher survivors benefits could help save your spouse from financial trouble. Larger checks can also come in handy later in retirement when your savings may be running dry.

Ultimately, you must decide if having more money now is worth the risk that your early claiming will be irrevocable if you can't repay those benefits as planned. If you don't really need the money, you may not want to take the chance. But if you're confident you can pay back the benefits, an early claim that you rescind in time could be just the ticket to getting more income today when you need it without worrying about interest costs.

