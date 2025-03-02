If You’d Invested One Stimulus Check in Nvidia During the Pandemic, Here’s How Much Money You’d Have Now

In 2020 and early 2021, three rounds of stimulus checks went out to American families to help cover daily expenses while the world was locked down. Between furloughs and rising prices of everyday goods, stimulus checks helped households get through the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

But if you were in the fortunate position to be able to save your stimulus checks instead of spending the money, you could have invested that money in the stock market and made a pretty penny.

If you happened to invest your stimulus checks in Nvidia at the time, you’d have quite a bit of money right now.

Nvidia Stock Price in 2020

In early 2020, Nvidia stock was hovering around $6 per share, split-adjusted. This stock had been on the rise after losing half its value during 2018 and 2019 due to rising interest rates.

But in March of 2020, the pandemic locked down the U.S. — and the world. Nvidia stock dropped down below $5 per share before starting its rapid rise as stimulus checks started to get sent out.

Try This: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Investing the First Stimulus Check in Nvidia Stock

The first round of stimulus checks were paid to each individual taxpayer and their families. Here’s how much you’d receive based on your family size:

Single: $1,200

$1,200 Married: $2,400

$2,400 Married with one kid: $2,900

$2,900 Married with two kids: $3,400

$3,400 Married with three kids: $3,900

$3,900 Married with four kids: $4,300

If you received your stimulus check in March of 2020 and decided to put it all in Nvidia stock, you would have quickly started to make a return on your investment. After just a few months, Nvidia stock rose from around $5 per share to over $9 per share.

After one year, Nvidia stock was worth around $12 per share. Fast-forward 2 years from the first stimulus checks were issued, Nvidia stock was worth around $22 per share. This is nearly four times the price when you invested in March 2020.

But fast-forward to today, and Nvidia stock has skyrocketed to around $120 per share! This is 24 times the price you would have paid in March of 2020!

Here’s how much you’d have if you invested your whole first stimulus check into Nvidia stock in March 2020 at $5 per share:

Household Stimulus Check Amount Nvidia Stock Value Today Single $1,200 $28,800 Married $2,400 $57,600 Married with 1 kid $2,900 $69,600 Married with 2 kids $3,400 $81,600 Married with 3 kids $3,900 $93,600 Married with 4 kids $4,300 $103,200

If you just received a $1,200 stimulus check and dumped the entire thing into Nvidia stock, you’d have over $28,000 today.

But if you’re married with a few kids and invested $3,400 into Nvidia stock, you’d have over $90,000 today! This is an incredible return on investment in just five years.

Investing the Second Stimulus Check in Nvidia Stock

The second round of stimulus checks were paid out in December of 2020. Here’s how much you’d receive based on your family size:

Single: $600

$600 Married: $1,200

$1,200 Married with one kid: $1,800

$1,800 Married with two kids: $2,400

$2,400 Married with three kids: $3,000

$3,000 Married with four kids: $3,600

If you received your stimulus check in December of 2020 and decided to put it all in Nvidia stock, you would have bought it for around $13 per share.

After one year, Nvidia stock was worth around $28 per share. Another year after that, Nvidia stock was worth around $15 per share, due to rising interest rates. This is still higher than when you bought it in December 2020.

If you held those stocks until today, you would have nearly 10 times return on your investment.

Here’s how much you’d have if you invested your whole second stimulus check into Nvidia stock in December 2020 at $13 per share:

Household Stimulus Check Amount Nvidia Stock Value Today Single $600 $5,538 Married $1,200 $11,076 Married with 1 kid $1,800 $16,614 Married with 2 kids $2,400 $22,152 Married with 3 kids $3,000 $27,690 Married with 4 kids $3,600 $33,228

If you just received a $600 stimulus check and invested it in Nvidia stock, you’d still have over $5,000 today. Not bad!

But if you’re married with four kids and invested $3,600 into Nvidia stock, you’d have over $33,000 today!

Investing the Third Stimulus Check in Nvidia Stock

The third round of stimulus checks were the largest, and were sent out in March 2021. Here’s how much you’d receive based on your family size:

Single: $1,400

$1,400 Married: $2,800

$2,800 Married with one kid: $4,200

$4,200 Married with two kids: $5,600

$5,600 Married with three kids: $7,000

$7,000 Married with four kids: $8,400

If you invested your entire stimulus check into Nvidia stock in March 2021, you would have bought Nvidia shares for around $13 per share — the same price as when the second stimulus check came out.

If you held onto that investment, Nvidia stock has risen to nearly $120 per share — over over 9 times your original investment!

Here’s how much you’d have if you invested your whole third stimulus check into Nvidia stock in March 2021 at $13 per share:

Household Stimulus Check Amount Nvidia Stock Value Today Single $1,400 $12,922 Married $2,800 $25,844 Married with 1 kid $4,200 $38,766 Married with 2 kids $5,600 $51,688 Married with 3 kids $7,000 $64,610 Married with 4 kids $8,400 $77,532

If you received a $1,400 stimulus check and put all of it into Nvidia stock, you’d have nearly $13,000 today.

But if you’re married with three kids and invested $7,000 into Nvidia stock in March 2021, you’d have nearly $65,000 today!

Investing ALL Stimulus Checks Into Nvidia Stock

If you decided to go all in with your stimulus checks and invest every penny of all three stimulus checks into Nvidia stock the moment you received the money, here’s how much you’d have today:

Household Stimulus Check Amount Nvidia Stock Value Today Single $3,200 $47,260 Married $6,400 $94,520 Married with 1 kid $8,900 $124,980 Married with 2 kids $11,400 $155,440 Married with 3 kids $13,900 $185,900 Married with 4 kids $16,300 $213,960

The numbers are crazy! If you received the minimum amount of stimulus checks — $3,200 — and put it all into Nvidia immediately, you’d have over $47,000 today.

But if you had a big family with four kids and put all your stimulus money into Nvidia stock, you’d have over $210,000 today!

Editor’s note: Stock prices were sourced from TradingView and are accurate as of Feb. 28, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You’d Invested One Stimulus Check in Nvidia During the Pandemic, Here’s How Much Money You’d Have Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.