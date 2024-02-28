News & Insights

Personal Finance

If You’d Invested in Occidental Petroleum Like Warren Buffett, Here’s How Much You’d Be Worth

February 28, 2024 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates ->

Warren Buffett, CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is renowned as a financial expert and he knows a thing or two about stocks — and he has a vested interest in Occidental Petroleum, for good reason.

Check Out: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) specializes in the acquisition of oil and gas properties across the U.S., North Africa, and the Middle East. It focuses on these segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Midstream and Marketing. Here’s why you might want to consider this company for your stock portfolio just like Buffett.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum currently trades at about $60.36 per share as of Wednesday, February 28, 2024. It currently pays a 1.45% annual dividend yield (or $0.88 per share per year). The 1 year estimated target for this stock is about $66 per share. Overall, the stock has a history of long-term growth, trading at an average price of just $13.03 per share when the company had its IPO on May 22, 1986. The company clearly has upside potential for the future.

When Did Buffett First Invest in Occidental Petroleum?

Buffett first purchased 4.7 million shares of Occidental Petroleum in Q3 2019 with an average share price of $47.28.

Investor’s Business Daily highlighted that Buffett recently spent $588.7 million on more than 10 million shares of OXY between December 11-13, 2023 alone. The share prices ranged from $55.58 to just above $57.00. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway holds a 28.23% stake in Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, as reported by Stockcircle.

Here’s How Much You’d Have If You Invested at the Same Time as Buffett

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

Today, his company owns 248 million shares with a current holding value of $15 billion (accounting for 4.33% of his company’s portfolio). His initial $13.5 billion investment has netted him a 12% gain so far. So, if you invested at the same times as Buffett did from 2019 to the present, you’d also have 12% more wealth than before too. It’s worth taking investment advice from Buffett to grow your wealth for the future.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You’d Invested in Occidental Petroleum Like Warren Buffett, Here’s How Much You’d Be Worth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.