Markets
FMC

If You'd Invested in FMC Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (Spoiler: It's Not Pretty)

May 15, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Meet FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) -- an agricultural sciences company that serves farmers by offering crop protection technologies to increase productivity. It's been around for more than 140 years, and has some strong core values, such as "We do things the right way. We are ethical, keep our commitments, and take responsibility for our actions." And "We create innovative solutions while preserving the environment for tomorrow."

How has the company's stock performed for investors? Well, not so terrifically. Those who invested, say, $10,000 five years ago would now be holding a stake worth around $2,000. Yikes!

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Two people looking shocked and worried.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's an average annual loss of 27.6%, during a period when the S&P 500 averaged gains of 13.3%.

Looking forward

That's a terrible result, but a more important question for current shareholders and would-be shareholders alike is where the stock is likely to go from here. Arguably, those shares seem undervalued at recent levels, with a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1, well below the five-year average of 12.4.

So what's the problem with FMC? Well, for one thing, it's carrying a lot of debt, in part due to acquisitions. It's also facing patent expirations for some key products. Worst of all, when the company reported its disappointing fourth-quarter results, management noted that it's exploring strategic options "including but not limited to the sale of the company."

Ugh, right? Well, on a more positive note, while revenue was down 12% year over year in the fourth quarter, the more recent first quarter of 2026 featured revenue down only 4%. The company is not necessarily doomed, though it has a lot of ground to regain. It's focusing on yield-boosting chemicals in a world where emerging markets will need to boost yields. It's selling its commercial India business to help pay down debt and is cutting costs.

It seems best to steer clear of FMC shares until its future is more clear and more rosy.

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Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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