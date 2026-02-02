If You'd Invested $5,000 In NuScale Power (SMR) Stock 2 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The nuclear energy company is developing small modular reactors (SMRs).

The stock has grown massively as investors consider the future energy demands of AI data centers.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock has been on a tear over the last few years, capturing the imagination of investors seeking next-generation nuclear technology. Bulls see a future where the company's small modular reactors (SMRs) fill critical gaps in the grid, like powering energy-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

SMRs have several major advantages over traditional reactors, namely, they're scalable, much cheaper to construct, and safer. If NuScale perfects the technology, it could mean serious growth for the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A lot has changed in two years

If you had been prudent enough to invest $5,000 in NuScale stock in January of 2024, you would have seen an incredible 643.3% return. That $5,000 would now be worth $37,160. You can see the massive growth in the chart below.

NuScale is a risky investment

There is undoubtedly an enormous opportunity here, but so are the risks. There is a long and exceptionally difficult road ahead for NuScale, and even if the company perfects its technology and delivers on its promise, significant share dilution is likely along the way. Nuclear power is an expensive business.

For most investors, this is too risky. If you have a particularly high risk tolerance, however, NuScale is a solid, highly speculative pick.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.