If You'd Invested $5,000 in Micron Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Micron's explosive growth was fueled by surging demand for its high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI servers.

The company's market capitalization is now more than $1.1 trillion.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock went on an absolute tear this year as the market reacted to insatiable demand for the memory chips it makes. Its run has been nothing short of remarkable, rivaling that of AI behemoth Nvidia just a few years ago.

Five years ago, could anyone have anticipated Micron's monster rally? Not likely. That's why you could snag shares at less than $80 while they're now trading close to $1,000.

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If you had bought back then and held all the way through, what would an intital $5,000 have gotten you?

What a $5,000 investment in Micron would be worth today

The nearly 1,200% return would mean your investment would now be worth a whopping $64,340.

Take a look at the incredible growth in the chart below.



MU data by YCharts

Micron rode the AI wave to a $1 trillion valuation

The chart is so zoomed out that it's hard to tell, but the ride up was not smooth. Micron fell hard in 2022 as memory prices crashed, then clawed back in 2023. It finally exploded this year once AI servers created insatiable demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. The company crossed a $1 trillion market cap in May 2026.

While it looks like demand will continue for some time, I think the boom-bust nature of memory chip stocks will continue, and now is not the time to jump in. If demand cools even a little, the stock could fall hard once again.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.