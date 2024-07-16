If You'd Invested $5,000 in Intel Stock 30 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Technology outfit Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) isn't quite the shining star it was back when the personal computer industry was young. It's also suffered more than its fair share of research and development headaches since then.

Still, this stock continues to log market-beating (even if erratic) gains. Shares are up a little over 830% since July 1994. A $5,000 investment in Intel then would be worth just a little more than $46,600 today. And that's not counting the modest dividends also dished out during this time.

Those numbers come with an important footnote, however: Shares haven't actually provided any gains to long-term investors who stepped in when Intel stock was its most attractive.

Intel stock is (very) hot and cold

Intel stock may be up 830% for the past 30 years. All of that net gain, however, took shape prior to the dot-com mania of the late 1990s. As of right now, shares are priced right where they were in July 1999, pulling back from the rally between then and the late-2000s crash.

And yet it's not as if Intel hasn't served up lots of opportunity for long-term investors in the meantime. Although the stock performed poorly all the way through the end of 2008's subprime mortgage meltdown, shares rallied more than 460% from their March 2009 low to their early 2020 peak. The stock's simply been cut roughly in half again in the meantime.

These ebbs and flows simply reflect Intel's volatile results and investors' ever-changing perceptions of its growth prospects.

Every stock's got its own unique personality

There's a lesson to be learned here: While all investors should think long-term, they should also recognize that not every "good" stock is necessarily a compelling buy-and-hold pick. Some stocks -- just due to the nature of the underlying company's business -- could prove more productive as a cyclical investment rather than a lifelong holding.

Nevertheless, nobody can afford to forget this truth: Identifying a stock's major turning points is difficult, if not impossible. Buying and holding less-cyclical and less-volatile names is a viable option too.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,026!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2024

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel and short August 2024 $35 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.