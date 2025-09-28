If You'd Invested $500 in XRP 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points XRP has performed incredibly well over the past five years.

President Donald Trump's pro-crypto policies certainly helped rejuvenate XRP over the past year.

XRP has the potential to disrupt how international payments are transmitted.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been one of the more popular cryptocurrencies in the market since Donald Trump was elected president last November, and it has benefited immensely from the administration's pro-crypto policies. When the administration installed a new leader at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the SEC eventually dropped an appeal in a long-standing lawsuit against Ripple, the company behind XRP.

That removed an overhang on XRP and allowed the company to move forward with its plans for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), and the expansion of the Ripple ecosystem, which XRP plays a key role in.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The technical strength of XRP's network also may allow it to disrupt international payments. Ripple continues to bridge the gap between mainstream financial institutions/institutional traders and the crypto world. The mainstream players are now more likely to try new things with fewer regulatory risks.

Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has said he thinks that XRP could steal significant volume from SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications. Financial institutions use this messaging system globally to send payment instructions to one another. Cryptocurrencies like XRP could provide banks with instant liquidity, allowing them to hold fewer reserves and pre-fund fewer international accounts, providing them with more liquidity and capital flexibility of their own.

If you'd invested $500 in XRP five years ago

Due to XRP's technical strength, ties to Ripple, and the end of the SEC lawsuit, XRP has been a big winner for investors who saw the opportunity five years ago and managed, perhaps, to invest just $500.

XRP Price data by YCharts

As you can see above, a $500 investment in XRP five years ago would be worth over $5,850 today for a total return of over 1,000%. Consider that the broader benchmark S&P 500 index has returned over 100% in the past five years, which is quite strong, but still not nearly as good as XRP's performance.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.