If You'd Invested $500 in Netflix stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Netflix continues to evolve and keep up with the times.

It's in the process of acquiring important media assets from Warner Bros. Discovery.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been back in the news recently with its bid to acquire the majority of Warner Bros. Discovery's assets. Although there's a way to go until that massive deal closes (or falls apart), it represents a new direction for the streaming king.

Netflix has done this several times before -- pivoting into an adjacent business and pioneering new media directions. And if you had invested $500 in its stock 10 years ago, back when it was a different operation, the shares you bought would be worth a lot more today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The new Netflix

Netflix, as most readers will know, began as a DVD-by-mail rental service, but it segued into streaming as the technological foundation required to support such services developed. It started offering streaming video subscriptions in 2007, and created its first original content in 2012. By 2015, Netflix was already a household name with a fast-growing business, and smart investors could have easily seen its potential.

If you had invested $500 in late 2015 and held on through the ups and downs that followed, your stake would be worth $3,869 today. That's a 674% gain. For reference, the S&P 500 had a total return of 301% over that decade.

Could Netflix do that again over the next 10 years? It's unlikely. Netflix is no longer the young and comparatively small company it was 10 years ago. However, it has demonstrated time and time again that it can dictate trends and change the media scene, and it should be able to keep growing. It could still be a strong addition to a well-rounded investment portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 21, 2025.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.