If You'd Invested $500 in Archer Aviation 4 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Archer Aviation has developed an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The company is trying to pioneer a new sector of travel that it can scale in the U.S. and globally.

It's been a bumpy ride since Archer's stock went public in 2021, as it tries to achieve full certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one of the few companies attempting to commercialize aviation for public transit in cities across the world. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company has developed its Midnight aircraft, which can hold four passengers and a pilot, and reach speeds of 150 miles per hour, turning hour-long trips into minutes.

The company plans to set up airpads in cities or at airports that it can fly commuters back and forth from.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Commercial aviation for smaller-scale city travel is new and therefore must overcome many regulatory hurdles before receiving full certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which the company hopes to achieve likely sometime next year.

In September, the FAA announced an accelerated federal initiative, where cities in the U.S. can participate in supervised trials with companies like Archer, which many investors view as a key step toward full certification.

While Archer's prospects are quite exciting, investors should keep in mind that there is risk, with the stock already trading at an $8 billion market cap and still some way to go before generating revenue and profits. It's a big bet on Archer achieving commercialization and then gobbling up market share.

If you'd invested $500 four years ago

Archer began trading in September of 2021 and has been on a bumpy ride. The company went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and at the time, most SPACs were taking advantage of market conditions and going public at monster valuations. As a result, Archer's stock got hit hard for several years but has since recovered.

As you can see, a $500 investment in Archer around the levels it traded at when going public would be worth about $657 now, which trails the broader benchmark S&P 500 Index significantly.

Archer still carries significant potential, but as I mentioned above also involves a good amount of risk because it's in a new, unproven industry where many questions remain.

Should you invest $1,000 in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.